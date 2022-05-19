Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,199,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

DWAW opened at $31.59 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

