Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $76,861,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.