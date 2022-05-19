Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 42,282 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,282 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,651,384. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

