Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,886 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $155.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.