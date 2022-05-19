Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 916 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

