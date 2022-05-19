Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

