PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.68. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth approximately $299,978,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

