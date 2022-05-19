Prospector Partners LLC Buys 49,700 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 1.68% of Noodles & Company worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 206,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a PE ratio of -285.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

