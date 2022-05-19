Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 285,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 1,676,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,532. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

