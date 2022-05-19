Prospector Partners LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $171,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,667. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

