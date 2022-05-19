Prospector Partners LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. 1,077,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,552. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

