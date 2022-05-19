Prospector Partners LLC Has $9.98 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,790. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

