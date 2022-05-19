Prospector Partners LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

NEM traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 5,244,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,661. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.