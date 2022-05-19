Prospector Partners LLC Sells 258,640 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 258,640 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,465,902. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

