Prospector Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,175,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 59,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,831,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,098. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

