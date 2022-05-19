Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

