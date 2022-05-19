Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Toro Company has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

