Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.