Prudential PLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

