Prudential PLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,111,000 after buying an additional 324,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

SYF stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

