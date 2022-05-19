Prudential PLC Invests $2.42 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,400,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,898,000 after purchasing an additional 174,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,828,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,632,000 after acquiring an additional 115,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

