Prudential PLC Invests $3.20 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $306.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

