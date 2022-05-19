Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 616,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 900,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 271,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.19) to GBX 1,665 ($20.53) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,590 ($19.60) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Prudential has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

