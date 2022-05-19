Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $476.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.01. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.