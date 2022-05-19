Prudential PLC Sells 31,926 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 181,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.