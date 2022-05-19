Prudential PLC Sells 559 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $384,144,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.45 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

