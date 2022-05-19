Prudential PLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

