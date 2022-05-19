Prudential PLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

