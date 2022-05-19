Prudential PLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of MS opened at $80.69 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

