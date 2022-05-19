Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 98,300 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cactus were worth $16,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Cactus alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,206 shares of company stock worth $13,832,883. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

WHD stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 2,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,990. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.