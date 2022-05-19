Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock worth $14,671,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

