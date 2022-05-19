Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,704. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.88 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

