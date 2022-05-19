Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1,040.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of Aramark worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 8,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $39.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

