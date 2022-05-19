Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.25 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.56% of AMERISAFE worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

AMSF traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,576. The firm has a market cap of $924.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.05.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

