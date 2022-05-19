Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.27 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $284,880,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after buying an additional 718,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,280,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.