Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.98. 9,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.