Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,224 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 19,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

