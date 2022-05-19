Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,395 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

