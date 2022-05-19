Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 448 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,439. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

