Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AIRS stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,118,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

