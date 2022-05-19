Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.66.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a 52-week low of $121.53 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 12.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

