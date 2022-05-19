Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$487.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.00 million.

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.