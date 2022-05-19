QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,937 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,517,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 115,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 118,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

