Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,091. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.