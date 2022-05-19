Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 656 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $359.09 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $335.02 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.05 and a 200 day moving average of $432.04.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.