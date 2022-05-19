Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 31,564 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 302.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $168,216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atkore by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Atkore by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

