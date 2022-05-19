Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 134.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $151.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

