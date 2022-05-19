Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.29 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.