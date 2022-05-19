Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

DAVA opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

