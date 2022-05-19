Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,459,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.50 on Thursday. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $886.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

